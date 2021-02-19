WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — People across the Tri-State Area are waking up to snow and icy conditions Friday.

While the storm wasn’t the biggest of the season, it still packed a punch. From salt shortages on Long Island, to vaccine issues across New York State, problems popped up all over.

Much like the snow, frustration continues to pile up across the area.

“I don’ like, I don’t like,” one New Yorker said.

“I went to the first exit and turned around and went home,” said another.

LINK: Check The Latest Forecast

On Long Island, there were multiple spin-outs and crashes on major highways, including the Long Island Expressway.

Towns and counties unleashed their army of plows, but salt supplies are dwindling due to major shipment issues from Staten Island. The aging Bronx-Queens Expressway that’s used to carry supplies remains under truck weight restrictions.

“We are down to probably 30% of our capacity, maybe even a little less than that,” Huntington Town Highway Superintendent Kevin O’Relli told CBS2.

WATCH: CBS2’s John Elliott Checks On Conditions In West Caldwell, N.J.

Between all the snow and garbage pick-up, Sanitation crews in the city have been on 12-hour shifts the last 18 days.

“We’ve been flipping back and forth between refuse and recycling collection and our snow fighting, and that’s the way it’s going to continue until we break out of this pattern,” Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said.

LINK: Winter Storm Survival Guide

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said due to the storm, nearly all COVID-19 vaccine doses scheduled to be delivered this week have been delayed.

But in Westchester County, the snow didn’t stop dozens of people from getting their vaccine. One woman bundled up her 91-year-old father.

“We’re not going to miss the opportunity to get him vaccinated. Been waiting for this for so long,” said Misako Matsuoka.

In New Jersey, one couple was still digging out around dinner time in Manalapan, which had one of the highest totals in the state — 8.5 inches.

“This is lighter than the big storm we had 2-3 weeks ago,” said Al Rich. “But the cold, it just stinks.”

New Jersey State Police said they responded to 500 crashes Thursday, not including overnight.