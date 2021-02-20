CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A case of the coronavirus variant first discovered in the U.K. has been confirmed in Dutchess County.

The county executive said they expected to see cases, as there have already been confirmed cases in neighboring counties.

“This is an important reminder that, despite the lowering positivity rate and vaccinations underway, the fight against COVID is not yet over. We must stay vigilant – wear your mask, wash your hands, respect your health and the health of others,” County Executive Marcus Molinaro said in a statement.

Officials did not specify where in the county the case was found.

According to the state health department, 136 cases of the variant have been identified in New York State.

The majority of cases are in New York City, where 77 cases have been identified.

The CDC says this variant spreads more easily.

