NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A case of the coronavirus variant first discovered in the U.K. has been confirmed in Dutchess County.
The county executive said they expected to see cases, as there have already been confirmed cases in neighboring counties.
RELATED STORY — COVID Variants: U.S. Appears To Be Joining United Kingdom, South Africa With Virus Mutations
“This is an important reminder that, despite the lowering positivity rate and vaccinations underway, the fight against COVID is not yet over. We must stay vigilant – wear your mask, wash your hands, respect your health and the health of others,” County Executive Marcus Molinaro said in a statement.
Officials did not specify where in the county the case was found.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
According to the state health department, 136 cases of the variant have been identified in New York State.
The majority of cases are in New York City, where 77 cases have been identified.
The CDC says this variant spreads more easily.