NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo just announced the lowest single-day COVID positivity rate in New York since Nov. 23.

As vaccinations go up, along with distance from busy holidays, New York State’s COVID numbers come down.

The statewide positivity rate dropped to 3.06%, and the positivity rate for New York State has declined for 43 straight days.

A line snaked around the block at a new pop-up vaccination center at Harvest Fields Community Church on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx. It’s one of 13 vaccination locations the state opens this week with a seven-day goal of getting shots into the arms of 3,800 people.

“I brought a book at least,” said one woman waiting in line.

“Now we’re just hoping that they still have enough vaccine,” one man said.

Nationwide, close to 42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose.

But a snag over the past week has been the weather. Severe storms disrupted shipments and canceled appointments.

Officials say all 50 states have been impacted, with 6 million doses delayed due to the weather.

People continue to scramble to get shots, and the “where to get the vaccine” is the most Googled term in America over the past month.

A new vaccine distribution effort is happening through wholesale giant Costco. The retailer is offering the vaccine in five states, including New York sometime soon.

The Costco stores are awaiting batches of Moderna shots.