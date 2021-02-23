CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a robbery at the Dior store at Hudson Yards.

Authorities said a man and two women entered the store around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6.

(Credit: NYPD)

They allegedly put merchandise into a bag and left without paying.

Police said they made off with a purse worth about $5,000.

The NYPD continues to investigate a string of robberies targeting more than 20 high-end clothing stores. It’s unclear if this incident was related.

Over the weekend, the FBI arrested 29-year-old Eric Spencer in Florida. He’s accused of robbing a Chanel store on Feb. 2 in SoHo.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

