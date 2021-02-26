TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Travel bookings are up for spring break and the summer, and experts say flexible policies and COVID safety precautions may be behind the urge to head out of town.

But is now the right time?

A year of living hunkered down at home during a pandemic has some people ready to hit the road.

“Put hope on the calendar … You’ll be able to cancel it without any risk,” said Kimberly Wilson Wetty, co-president and owner of Valerie Wilson Travel.

Hotels are offering more lenient cancelation policies.

Wetty says people are booking “escape travel” and feeling more comfortable to hop on a plane.

“Those looking for warmer weather and going to a beach, then you’ve got those people who want outdoor winter ski adventures, and we’re definitely starting to see some of the borders reopen. It’s really easy to get into Mexico right now,” she told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

She says book now for major deals because once the world really opens up, prices will soar.

“We have sold a lot of Egypt right now. There’s never been a better time to go. There are no crowds, you can get super close to the pyramids and the sphinxes,” Wetty said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is, however, urging people not to travel or at least delay it. If you do go on spring break, you will need to be tested three to five days after you return and quarantine for seven days after a negative test.

“People with natural immunity, individuals who have had the virus within 90 days, they are exempt from the travel quarantine, but individuals who are recently vaccinated are still expected to quarantine upon return because the vaccine is not 100% effective,” said Megan Avallone, Westfield Regional Health director.

Gov. Phil Murphy says it’s still too soon.

“Should we stay put here in our state of Jersey?” Baker asked.

“If it’s non-essential travel, we’d really rather you didn’t, and if you do, please quarantine,” Murphy said.

Wetty says people are making multiple reservations with backups close to home, like the Hamptons or Jersey Shore, and wishfully abroad in Europe and beyond.

RV trips are again a popular option.

Officials advise travelers to check the rules of their state and the location they are traveling to regarding testing and quarantining.

