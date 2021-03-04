HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut is rolling back COVID-19 restrictions.
Starting March 19, all capacity limits will be lifted on restaurants, retail, gyms, houses of worship and museums.
Movie theaters and indoor performing arts venues will be capped at 50% capacity.
“We’re eliminating the capacity limits starting on March 19… We’re keeping the mask mandate. I think it’s very important,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “I know what’s happening in Texas and Mississippi. I’ve heard the president. It’s probably the most important thing you can do.”
By April 2, amusement parks and outdoor venues will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity, with a 10,000 person maximum.
Additionally, all sports are allowed to practice and compete.