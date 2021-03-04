NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Hugh Jackman came through for a local nurse on the front lines of the pandemic.
Jackman can add baker to his resume. He’s been busy making sourdough bread during the pandemic.READ MORE: Gov. Lamont Lifts Most COVID Capacity Limits In Connecticut, But Maintains Mask Mandate
He recently asked his Instagram followers to nominate a front line worker in New York City who deserves a delivery.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Jackman received a heartfelt message from the husband of Alina Jackson, a pregnant emergency room nurse at Wyckoff Hospital in Brooklyn, and came through with a loaf.
“I’ve heard, from Aaron, everything about you and what you’re doing,” Jackman told her.
“It was just amazing meeting a celebrity, first of all, and meeting somebody who is so humble and so down to earth,” Jackson told CBS2. “These little moments of hope and humanity is really what’s good in the world.”
Jackman’s act of kindness spread even further.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine In New York: Yankee Stadium Vaccination Site Now Open 24 Hours
California-based doctor Harvey Karp saw the story and donated his brand of baby bassinets to both Jackson and her hospital.