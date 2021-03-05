ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Assembly and Senate are voting to repeal temporary emergency powers granted to Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those powers are set to expire April 30.
If repealed, executive orders currently in place related to the reduction of COVID-19 cases, the vaccine process and requiring face coverings will remain in place for 30 days.
READ MORE: Reports: Top Cuomo Aides Allegedly Altered July Report To Conceal Number Of Nursing Home Deaths
However, Cuomo would no longer be allowed to make decisions without input from the legislature.