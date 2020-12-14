CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Andrew Cuomo is denying allegations that he sexually harassed a former staff member.

Lindsey Boylan made that accusation in a series of tweets Sunday, saying “Yes, Governor Cuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.”

The governor addressed the situation at a press conference Monday afternoon.

“On the tweets, I totally respect a woman’s right, fought for for a woman’s right to express any concern any issue that she has in the workplace. I support that. But the tweets were simply not true,” Cuomo said.

Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, also tweeted “To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops.”

