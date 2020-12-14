NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is denying allegations that he sexually harassed a former staff member.
Lindsey Boylan made that accusation in a series of tweets Sunday, saying “Yes, Governor Cuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.”
The governor addressed the situation at a press conference Monday afternoon.
“On the tweets, I totally respect a woman’s right, fought for for a woman’s right to express any concern any issue that she has in the workplace. I support that. But the tweets were simply not true,” Cuomo said.
Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.
I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.
— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020
Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, also tweeted “To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops.”
