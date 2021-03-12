NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday in Harlem for 10-year-old Ayden Wolfe, who was allegedly beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend.
The boy's father was there and spoke about his loss.
“I’m torn up over this. I’ m trying to keep it together, because it’s going to be a long process, and I have to deal with burying my child, which no one should have to do,” Darnell Wolfe said.
Police said Wolfe was found dead Saturday inside his apartment, where he lived with his mother and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Ryan Cato.
Cato is facing murder charges after a medical examiner ruled Wolfe died from battered child syndrome.
Police said someone called 911 to report a domestic dispute the day before his death, but did not provide an apartment number.
Commissioner Dermot Shea said officers arrived at the building but left after failing to observe signs of trouble.