NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wedding celebrations can expand in size starting Monday in New York.
Reception venues can now accommodate 50% capacity, up to 150 guests.
All guests most provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
Last month, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff got a look at what a 50% capacity setup looks like at the Crest Hollow — tables spread out, separate air filtration in each room, separate entrances and exits, and staggered start and end times.
“As long as we follow the science, the screening, I think that people can get back to some sense of normalcy,” Crest Hollow Country Club CEO Richard Monti said.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said she was eager to safely restart parties, but was waiting for state guidance.
“How does dancing work? What does a cocktail hour look like? What does a testing operation look like? Talked about weddings, but does it also include bar mitzvahs and Sweet 16s?” Curran said.
At the time, Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s office said guidance from the Department of Health was forthcoming.