By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the first official day on the job for New York City’s new Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter.

She is the first African-American woman to hold the position.

Porter is a product of the city’s school system and most recently served as Bronx executive superintendent.

She replaces former chancellor Richard Carranza, who stepped down last month citing personal issues.

