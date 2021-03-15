NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the first official day on the job for New York City’s new Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter.
She is the first African-American woman to hold the position.
Porter is a product of the city’s school system and most recently served as Bronx executive superintendent.
She replaces former chancellor Richard Carranza, who stepped down last month citing personal issues.