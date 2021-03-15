NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While the COVID vaccine rollout continues to accelerate, new questions are popping up.
Will the shots cover the new variants, will we need boosters or annual vaccines?READ MORE: Women's History Month: On Women Festival Ready To Once Again Showcase Some Of The Best Talent Around
CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez spoke with the CEO of Moderna to get some answers.
After hundreds of millions of doses of COVID vaccines given so far, it’s clear that they are remarkably safe and extremely effective against the original, so-called “ancestral” virus strain. But the coronavirus has shown itself to be adept at doing what viruses do: Mutate and evolve into more infectious, and potentially more lethal, variants.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Will the vaccine work against those new strains?
“What we know is that for the U.K. variants, the vaccine works superbly. Like the same as the ancestral strain, from one same thing,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, the Boston biotech that produced a COVID vaccine for testing in just 60 days.READ MORE: Climate Change Likely Lowering Chances Of More Snowy Owl Sightings In Central Park, LIU Professor Says
While the present vaccine does provide some protection against the South Africa strain, Moderna is already anticipating future vaccine protocols.
“We already shipped to Dr. Fauci team a new vaccine where we change the DNA instruction into the amount of vaccine, where we basically accounting for 100% of a South Africa virus. And the idea is to use that as a single dose boost that you could give to people six months, nine months, 12 months after the first vaccination. This is going to be tested in the clinic very quickly,” Bancel said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Vaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Whether that booster dose, and perhaps even a yearly shot, may also be needed won’t be known until we know how long the vaccines will provide immunity to the virus, or how many variants will be circulating.
“If you mean some years, we have to do three variants and then combine them together in a single dose, we will do that and we will not wait,” Bancel said.MORE NEWS: Gov. Cuomo Staying Involved In State Budget Negotiations Despite Calls To Step Down
Bancel said while Moderna can produce new vaccine variants very quickly, but it has to first know the genetics of a new strain, and that will require much ramped up genetic sequencing of virus samples from around the world.