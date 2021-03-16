NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Millions of Americans have now been vaccinated for COVID-19, with one exception – children.

So far, the Pfizer vaccine is only authorized for use in people 16 and older. For Moderna, it’s 18 and older.

But beginning Tuesday, Moderna is testing its vaccine in children as young as six months old.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max reported, Blair Davis celebrated her 15th birthday Tuesday, climbing into the car with her younger sister Dylan to head to a clinic to get a COVID swab. The Davis sisters are part of the Moderna adolescent vaccine trials and they got their second shots, although it could be a placebo.

“We’re like pushing for a fever, we’re pushing for body aches,” their mother, Mendy Jeter, said. “[Because] they’re getting a response. We’re looking for a response.”

Doctors Garvin Davis and Mendy Jeter are the girls’ parents.

“To get them protected was really important for us,” Davis said. “It would protect us, it would protect their grandparents and anyone else,” Jeter added.

But for this family, it’s not just about protecting themselves from COVID.

“I wanted them to be an example and to set an example to say, ‘Hey, this vaccine is safe,'” said Jeter. “We actually as doctors trust our children getting this shot.”

COVID VACCINE

All the vaccines that have so far been authorized here have proven extraordinarily safe and effective. That’s why the FDA gave the go-ahead for the pediatric trials.

With one fourth of the U.S. population under age 21, ending the pandemic will depend on getting children, as well as adults, vaccinated.

So far, the children’s vaccine trials are being conducted in Houston, Texas.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC