NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man awaiting trial on attempted murder charges was mistakenly released from Rikers Island earlier this week.
Nikim Meekins, was arrested on March 10 in connection to an attempted murder in May 2018.
Meekins, 22, was released on March 15 due to a clerical error after a Bronx court clerk mistakenly marked him for release without bail.
He should have been held on $300,000 bond for the 2018 shooting.
🚨🗣URGENT ‼️ WANTED: Help Us we are currently looking for 4 individuals. These perpetrators are wanted for Attempted Murder that occurred on May 11, 2018. If you know or have seen these people plz 📲call. #800577TIPS #nypd #NYPDConnecting pic.twitter.com/TRKHvEAVVB
— NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) May 22, 2018
This came a week after 26-year-old murder suspect Christopher Buggs was also prematurely released from Rikers.
Buggs is still at large, and four Department of Correction employees have been suspended pending an investigation.
Mayor Bill de Blasio called Buggs’ released “frustrating” and said the city was ” going to put additional safeguards in place to make sure this never happens again.”