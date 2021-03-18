CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New York, Rikers, Rikers Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man awaiting trial on attempted murder charges was mistakenly released from Rikers Island earlier this week.

Nikim Meekins, was arrested on March 10 in connection to an attempted murder in May 2018.

Meekins, 22, was released on March 15 due to a clerical error after a Bronx court clerk mistakenly marked him for release without bail.

He should have been held on $300,000 bond for the 2018 shooting.

This came a week after 26-year-old murder suspect Christopher Buggs was also prematurely released from Rikers.

Buggs is still at large, and four Department of Correction employees have been suspended pending an investigation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called Buggs’ released “frustrating” and said the city was ” going to put additional safeguards in place to make sure this never happens again.”

