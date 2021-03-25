NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is opening COVID vaccine eligibility to theater workers starting in April, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday.
The city will set up dedicated vaccination sites in the heart of the Theater District, staffed by theater professionals.READ MORE: ‘Arrested Development’ Star Jessica Walter Dies At 80
A mobile unit will be deployed to service off-Broadway theaters.READ MORE: Cuomo Administration Reportedly Prioritized Governor's Family, Well-Connected New Yorkers For Early COVID Tests
“The lead time to bring back a show is really extensive. That’s one of the things we’ve heard most from the Broadway leadership… they need answers now to be able to get the shows back as early as September,” de Blasio said.MORE NEWS: Road To Reopening: Public Officially Welcomed Back To Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
The mayor said there will be pop-up testing sites for patrons.