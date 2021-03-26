SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Fire investigators have confirmed the alarm system at a Rockland County assisted living center was on test mode when a deadly fire broke out.

As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, the alarm system was not connected to dispatch at the time of the fire, but the alarm system alerted residents to danger inside the building.

The fire chief also says they were not able to fight the fire as quickly as they could have because the water pressure on site was inadequate.

Donations continued pouring in Friday for the residents displaced by the massive fire. There were 112 people inside the Evergreen Court Home for Adults when it went up in flames around 1 a.m. Tuesday. One resident died.

All surviving residents have been moved to other assisted living facilities throughout Rockland County.

A memorial is growing for 35-year-old Spring Valley volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd, the 15-year veteran who was killed trying to rescue people trapped inside on the third floor.

“Unfortunately, Jared pushed to the last possible second. Him and other members were evacuating a victim that was on the phone with 911, stating he was trapped, he needed help … On their way out, conditions worsened and he was separated from his crew,” Fire Chief Ken Conjura said.

Officials say he was killed because he refused to leave anyone behind.

This week, Rockland firefighters staged a massive birthday party for Lloyd’s 6-year-old son, one of two little boys he leaves behind.

Two other firefighters and a dozen residents were hurt in the fire.

The community gathered Friday to thank all the first responders who put their lives on the line that night and to honor Lloyd, who they call the “son of Spring Valley.”

“He must have gone through natural hell to sacrifice his life so that others may live,” said Willie Trotman with the Spring Valley NAACP.

“A hole in my heart to know that someone’s life was taken so tragically, but yet, he saved so many … and the greatest gift was, in talking with his mother, was that he did what he loved, being a firefighter,” said Tijuana Parker, a friend of Lloyd’s.

“He was that guy that you could call and he would be here in a minute. He was that guy that couldn’t leave because he was afraid to miss something. He was that guy that you want to have on your team. He’s going to be a big, big, tremendous loss to this department. He died as a hero,” Conjura said.

Fundraisers have been set up to benefit Lloyd’s family.

The investigation into the deadly fire continues with the fire department looking into how much, if any, impact the downed alarm system had on their response time.

There’s still no word on the identity of the resident killed in the fire. CBS2 has been told four residents are still in the hospital.

As for the other two firefighters who were injured, both had to go to the hospital, but both, we’re told, are back home tonight. The fire chief says they’re expected to make a full recovery.