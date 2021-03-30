NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers over the age of 30 can start booking COVID vaccine appointments Tuesday.

Then next week, on April 6, eligibility will expand again to residents at least 16 years old.

Officials urge people to be patient with the process, since there will be a high demand and still limited supply.

“To be honest, I don’t think I’m going to get it,” one person told CBS2.

“I probably am going to figure out how to put my name on the list for that,” said another person.

COVID VACCINE

This comes as new data shows New York and New Jersey are top in the country in new cases per capita.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn infections nationwide are averaging 60,000 a day — up 10% since last week. Officials say the country is in a race to get people vaccinated before variants and pandemic fatigue takeover.

“I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to… But right now, I’m scared,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is speeding up the national timeline for adults to get vaccinated, saying 90% should be eligible by April 19. To increase access, the number of pharmacies taking part in the federal vaccination program will more than double in three weeks, rising from 17,000 to 40,000 locations.