CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — No criminal charges will be filed against the owner of two dogs that killed a toddler and injured his mother in New Jersey.
The pit bulls attacked 3-year-old Aziz Ahmed and his mother, Shabana Mohammed, last month in the backyard of their Carteret home.
The family said their neighbor's dogs got under a fence.
The Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said there was no evidence of “intentional” or “reckless” criminal conduct.