WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNewYork) — Major League Baseball announced Friday the entire season opening series between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns on the Nationals.
Thursday's Opening Day game in Washington was already postponed after a Nationals player tested positive for the coronavirus.
MLB said in a statement the rest of the weekend was called off “due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.”
On Wednesday, the Nationals announced a player had tested positive for COVID that morning forcing four other players and one staffer to also enter quarantine after contact tracing was completed. According to the team, the test that delivered a positive result was administered on Monday, the final day of Spring Training.
The Mets are now scheduled to open the 2021 season on Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.