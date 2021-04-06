NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two doormen have lost their jobs after disturbing video showed a 65-year-old Asian woman kicked and stomped outside a building last month in Hell’s Kitchen.
"While the full lobby video shows that once the assailant had departed, the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed," the Brodsky Organization said in a statement Tuesday. "For this reason, their employment has been terminated, effective immediately."
Brandon Elliot is accused of brutally attacking 65-year-old Vilma Kari outside the building on West 43rd Street as she was on her way to church.
Surveillance video shows people inside the building standing by, then one person closes the door.
The union originally said the doormen called 911, but later said its members waved down a squad car. Police said officers happened to be driving by when they saw the woman lying on the ground.
"We are extremely distraught and shocked by this incident, and our hearts go out to the victim," Brodsky's statement continued. "We have been working with the AAPI civic community to reach her family, as well as to determine how best to support the fight against anti-Asian hate crimes. We continue to partner with elected officials, the NYPD, and civic groups regarding larger issues of safety and justice."
Elliot faces two counts of felony assault as a hate crime, among other charges. The 38-year-old homeless man was on parole after killing his own mother in 2002.