NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New data shows just five states make up 43% of new COVID cases across the country over the last week.
According to Johns Hopkins University, those states are New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida.READ MORE: Glen Rock High School Shuts Down In-Person Learning Due To Spike In COVID Cases After Spring Break
Altogether, the university reported more than 197,000 cases.READ MORE: COVID Vaccine In Connecticut: Closed Norwalk Movie Theater Hosts Vaccination Clinic In Lobby
New Jersey’s positivity rate over the past week was 8.78%, while New York’s was 3.57%, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.MORE NEWS: Gov. Cuomo Responds To Reports He Arranged Special Access To COVID Tests For Family, Friends
New York reported over 53,000 new cases in the past week, and New Jersey reported nearly 28,600.