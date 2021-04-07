CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New data shows just five states make up 43% of new COVID cases across the country over the last week.

According to Johns Hopkins University, those states are New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida.

Altogether, the university reported more than 197,000 cases.

New Jersey’s positivity rate over the past week was 8.78%, while New York’s was 3.57%, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center.

New York reported over 53,000 new cases in the past week, and New Jersey reported nearly 28,600.

