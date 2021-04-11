NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect accused of making anti-Asian remarks toward an undercover officer is out of police custody.
Thirty-five-year-old Juvian Rodriguez was released Saturday.
Friday night, he was arrested for allegedly shouting racist remarks and threatening to stab an undercover officer outside Penn Station.
Under last year’s state bail reform laws, attacks that don’t cause injury are exempt from bail.
The arrest was part of a new undercover operation.
"Two different incidents in the last week involving undercover Asian officers walking around that either witnessed a hate crime taking progress or within themselves the victim of. Arrests immediately made, and I commend them for being out there," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.
Rodriguez is charged with misdemeanor harassment.