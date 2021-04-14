NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dining restrictions across the Tri-State Area are being eased.
New York restaurants and bars will soon be allowed to stay open a little later.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday the curfew would be pushed from 11 p.m. to midnight.
Catered events will be allowed to run until 1 a.m.
The change goes into effect on Monday, April 19.
Meanwhile in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill easing restrictions on outdoor dining.
It allows restaurants to expand services offered to outside customers.
The bill also allows cities and towns to speed up changes to zoning rules to expand outdoor dining and retail sales.