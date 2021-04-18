NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a push Sunday for more federal funding for the New York City Housing Authority.
While President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan puts aside $40 billion for public housing, advocates and local leaders say that’s not enough.
Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling on the president to double that amount, to $80 billion.
“That will be money to deal with NYCHA’s backlog, but also make this housing resilient and make this housing able to meet the climate needs of the 21st century,” Schumer said. “Public housing has been neglected, left to get worse, and we’re not gonna stand for it anymore.”
Schumer said some problems public housing residents face are toxic mold, leaky roofs, and broken elevators.