NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This past weekend, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award-winning producer Scott Rudin announced he’s taking a step back from Broadway following mounting allegations of bullying.

But those coming forward with more stories of alleged abuse say that’s not enough, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday.

“It became pretty clear pretty quickly that this was more than an intense workplace. This was abuse,” David Graham-Caso said.

Graham-Caso’s identical twin brother, Kevin, worked as an assistant for Rudin for about eight months back in late 2008/2009 and says his brother developed anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.

David is speaking on behalf of his brother, who died by suicide last year.

“It was just violent outbursts of yelling and throwing things,” David Graham-Caso said.

When asked if Kevin ever reported the issues, or if there was anyone to report them to, David said, “He was terrified to report it. His rationale was that this has been happening for decades. Rudin has been treating people like this for years and years, so him reporting it wouldn’t do anything.”

Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter published numerous allegations that the producer for Broadway shows including “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Hello, Dolly” smashed a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and threw objects like a stapler and a potato at workers.

In response, Rudin released a statement saying he was stepping back from his theater productions and also working to address his behavior.

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused,” Rudin said.

Actress Sutton Foster, who starred in Rudin’s revival of “The Music Man,” said in an Instagram Live video on Sunday, “I feel like the only positive outcome is the one that happened.”

But for David Graham-Caso, it’s not enough. He posted the following message on Twitter to Rudin:

“The abuse you inflict has consequences,” Graham-Caso said. “Real consequences would be Scott Rudin no longer being able to work in the entertainment industry.”

Rudin is stepping back from Broadway, but there’s no word on whether he’ll step back from film production.

When asked to comment on the allegations by David Graham-Caso, a spokesperson told CBS2 that Rudin was “not available.”

The Actors’ Equity Association, which represents more than 51,000 actors and stage managers in live theater, wants Rudin to release staff from any non-disclosure agreements they signed.