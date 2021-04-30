TOWN OF HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tunnel To Towers plans to pay off the mortgage on the home of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos.
The 14-year veteran of the department was killed by an alleged drunk driver earlier this week on the Long Island Expressway.READ MORE: Jessica Beauvais Held Without Bail In Death Of NYPD Officer Anastasio Tsakos: 'I'm Sorry That I Hit Him'
His family says he and his wife Irene purchased their East Northport home last year.READ MORE: Neighbors Remember NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos As Loving Father Who Lent A Hand
“We are devastated by this tragic loss. Officer Tsakos was one of our city’s heroes who went to work to keep us and our city safe and he did not make it home to his wife and children. A family went to bed and woke up to the unimaginable news that they would never see their husband and father again,” Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller said in a statement.
Along with his wife, Tsakos left behind a 6-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.
His viewing and funeral are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Greenlawn.