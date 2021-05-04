CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CNN)Goldman Sachs employees are expected to return to their office in Lower Manhattan by June 14.

In a memo to the staff, the CEO says the firm will be one of the first major banks on Wall Street to bring back a large number of workers.

It’s another big milestone as New York City works to reopen safely.

Goldman Sachs expects to welcome nearly 5,400 interns and newly hired analysts and associates to its offices this summer in addition to the returning employees. News of the return to the office was previously reported by Bloomberg News.

