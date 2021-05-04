NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent robbery was caught on video at a subway station in Manhattan.
The attack happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at 14th Street and 1st Avenue.
Police said a 23-year-old woman was leaving the station when a man approached her from behind, punched her in the side of the head and stole her backpack.
The bag contained an Apple laptop and credit cards.
Police said the victim suffered swelling but refused medical treatment.
