CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A violent robbery was caught on video at a subway station in Manhattan.

The attack happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at 14th Street and 1st Avenue.

READ MORE: Funeral Today For NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, Remembered As Loving Father And Giving Friend

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said a 23-year-old woman was leaving the station when a man approached her from behind, punched her in the side of the head and stole her backpack.

READ MORE: Caught On Video: Asian Woman Bashed In Head With Hammer Near Times Square

The bag contained an Apple laptop and credit cards.

Police said the victim suffered swelling but refused medical treatment.

MORE NEWS: Trial Postponed For Ghislaine Maxwell After New Sex Trafficking Charges Filed

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team