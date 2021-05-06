HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A worker at a Hoboken, New Jersey day care center is under arrest for allegedly abusing a 9-month-old girl in her care.
Diana Camacho, 52, worked at Kiddie Academy of Hoboken and turned herself in on May 4.
Authorities started investigating after someone at the day care reported the alleged abuse to the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.
Camacho, from Jersey City, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
There were no further details from investigators about the allegations against her.