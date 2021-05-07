NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned hundreds of bodies of COVID patients are still being stored in a refrigerated morgue on the waterfront.

They’ve been there for months, despite many families having asked that their loved ones be buried on Hart Island.

Large refrigerated trailers lined up on Brooklyn’s 39th Street Pier hide a heartbreak that fully came to light only this week.

There are 750 bodies inside in what some City Council members call appalling and secret long-term storage, amounting, they say, to shocking neglect and mismanagement.

“Now that they’ve passed are sitting like pieces of furniture in a storage facility, unclaimed luggage,” New York City Councilmember Mark Gjonaj told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Gjonaj said he was disgusted to learn from the deputy commissioner with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that hundreds of bodies started going into cold storage more than a year ago when temporary morgues were set up.

“Currently, we have approximately 750 decedents stored at our long-term storage facility,” said Dina Maniotis, executive deputy commissioner for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

City Council committee members demanded to know the reason for the delays and why the neighbors are not properly laid to rest in the city’s potter’s field on Hart Island, even in a temporary way, allowing them to be moved at a later time if needed.

Gjonaj says it angered him to learn the excuse boils down to bureaucracy and paperwork.

“I don’t need documents when I know that there’s someone seeking public burial. We know that they don’t have the financial wherewithal,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Friday, a spokesman for the Chief Medical Examiner sent CBS2 the following statement indicating some delays are allowing families to make difficult burial decisions: “With sensitivity and compassion, we continue to work with individual families on a case by case basis during their period of mourning.”

“We owe it to them. We owe it to one another … To bury them in dignity and respect,” Gjonaj said.

Public trips to the currently closed Hart Island are set to start up again May 15 with visits capped at 10 people.