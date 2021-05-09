NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An intense manhunt continues Sunday after a shooting in Times Square Saturday.

Three people were hit, including a 4-year-old girl.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reports, it was mayhem at one of the most recognizable places in the world.

It happened in front of the Minskoff Theatre at a time when the city is trying to convince tourists it is safe to come back. Police say two to four men got into a dispute of some kind, and at least one of them pulled a gun and opened fire, hitting three innocent bystanders.

NYPD detectives and a K9 unit sifted through trash cans overnight, recovering clothing that match those warn by a person of interest believed to be involved in a triple shooting that triggered a frantic stampede of people through Times Square, including an NYPD officer, rushing to carry an injured child to safety.

“Shots rang out, three of them, and everyone just kind of stopped and was in shock,” said one woman who saw the victims laying on the ground. “So many people swarmed around them so quickly… . They didn’t look good, but you didn’t really hear them scream, or anything like that. It just happened really, really quick.”

Police say the shooting happened after a dispute between two to four men broke out near 44th street and 7th Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday.

“It is during this dispute that at least one person pulls out a gun, and it is during that pulling out the gun, and the gunfire, that three individuals that were not involved in the initial dispute were struck,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Shea said none of the victims knew each other. All were innocent bystanders, including a little girl.

“We have a 4-year-old female shot in the leg, a 23-year-old female that was also shot in the leg, and the 43 year old was shot in the foot. It was instantaneous,” Shea said.

One of the victims was a woman from New Jersey. Another was a tourist from Rhode Island, here to visit the Statue of Liberty, but came to Times Square after realizing the statue was closed.

The 4-year-old girl was out buying toys with her family.

“How many more kids do we need to be shot before we realize that bad policies have consequences?” Shea said.

All three victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to recover.

In the meantime, police have released images of a person of interest. Sources say officers discarded clothes a few blocks from the scene that appears to match what he was wearing.

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

The shooting at the crossroads of the world sending a wave of concern.

“It’s devastating. It’s every day, and just getting worse,” one person said. “Four kids. I don’t want my kids walking around in this craziness. It’s insane. I don’t feel safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Christina Fan contributed to this report.