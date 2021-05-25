NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman indicted in the deadly hit-and-run of an NYPD officer was arraigned Tuesday in a Queens criminal court.

Jessica Beauvais pleaded not guilty. The 32-year-old Hempstead woman faces a list of charges, including vehicular manslaughter.

As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, a dozen of her family members were in the courtroom.

NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos’ family was also there, holding each other as attorneys described what happened the night he was killed.

On April 27, the 43-year-old was directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway at the scene of a previous deadly crash.

Authorities said Beauvais was driving while intoxicated with a suspended license when she hit Tsakos.

Court documents say the collision happened with such force, the officer was thrown 40 feet in the air.

Authorities said Beauvais fled the scene but was eventually stopped by police. She allegedly tried to reverse and get away before being arrested.

Authorities said asked “What did I do?” before she dmitted to smoking marijuana and drinking. She allegedly had a blood-alcohol level of .15 — nearly double the legal limit.

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch spoke outside court on behalf of Tsakos’ parents, who were too distraught to speak.

“You can imagine how difficult it was for Officer Tsakos’ parents to sit in that courtroom to face down the killer of their son,” Lynch said.

“There is no greater pain than a mother and a father losing a child, and a child who was very respected in the New York City Police Department, was a highway officer,” said DEA union President Pauly Digiacomo.

Tsakos left behind a wife and two children, ages 6 and 3.

As for Beauvais, she was solemn and kept her head down, except for one moment to glance at her family, who used their masks to wipe away tears.

She remains behind bars, with her next court date set for July 27. She could face up to 15 years in prison.