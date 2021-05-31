CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Business, Coronavirus, COVID, Health, Indoor Dining, Local TV, New York, Restaurants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s another big day for bars and restaurants on the road to reopening in New York.

A midnight curfew for indoor service has been lifted statewide.

READ MORE: Bethpage Air Show Lifts Off On Memorial Day For First Time In Event's History

The 1 a.m. curfew for catered events also ends Monday.

READ MORE: Memorial Day Tradition Returns In-Person At Intrepid Museum: 'The Moment We've Been Waiting For'

The move comes as the statewide COVID positivity rate on a seven-day average dropped to 0.71%, a record low.

The outdoor dining curfew was lifted two weeks ago.

MORE NEWS: Kyrie Irving Blames 'Underlying Racism' After Celtics Fan Arrested For Throwing Water Bottle

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

CBSNewYork Team