NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s another big day for bars and restaurants on the road to reopening in New York.
A midnight curfew for indoor service has been lifted statewide.
The 1 a.m. curfew for catered events also ends Monday.
The move comes as the statewide COVID positivity rate on a seven-day average dropped to 0.71%, a record low.
The outdoor dining curfew was lifted two weeks ago.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
