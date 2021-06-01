BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD cop narrowly escaped serious injury when she was grazed in the head by a bullet meant for someone else.

The officer was inside her Long Island home when a barrage of gunshots rang out, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Tuesday.

A Brentwood letter carrier stepped past a car riddled with bullets amid broken glass near a punctured mailbox.

Neighbors who live just south of the Long Island Expressway on quiet Morton Street are on edge after more than 30 shots were fired into the home of NYPD Officer Nathaly Gomez-Iglesias, who was off duty at the time.

“When I heard the ‘pop, pop, pop,’ about midnight or something, I thought it was firecrackers,” homeowner Joy Iloegbu said.

“As a police officer, I assume people would be afraid to come and shoot here,” Oliver Iloegbu added.

Officer Gomez-Igesias, who has been on the force since 2019, was grazed by one of the 33 bullets. She was treated and released at South Shore Hospital in Bay Shore.

Police sources told CBS2 she was not the target. Relatives refused to comment.

Neighbors said the officer lives in the home with her mother, who was recently hospitalized, along with her sister and, often, her sister’s boyfriend, who allegedly has gang ties.

“Since they moved there, they are really troublemakers,” neighbor Reyna Rivera said.

Sources told CBS2 the 23-year-old officer could face disciplinary action for possibly violating a strict NYPD policy which bars members of the force from associating with known criminals or active gang members.

“For me, I feel it is more safe when there’s a cop living in your neighborhood,” neighbor Christian Aoearenga said.

But now Christian is worried about retribution and Dave Escobar said so many children were put at risk.

They all wish to go back to safer times.

“We used to have block parties. We knew each other,” Joy Iloegbu said.

Suffolk police released a statement saying, “Multiple people were inside the home at the time, (2:30 a.m.). The investigation has revealed the incident was not random.”