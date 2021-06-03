NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York lawmakers are calling for funding for the youth violence reduction program “Stand Up to Violence.”
Sen. Chuck Schumer, Congressman Jamaal Bowman and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are urging their fellow lawmakers to provide nearly $400,000 to the program, which was started by Jacobi Hospital in 2014.
“It is not acceptable for us to use jails as garbage bins for human beings. We need to treat people and see them as human,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
The call for more funding comes after deadly gun violence this Memorial Day weekend.
A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 30-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in East Harlem.
Police say they were standing at a street corner when the shooter opened fire.
According to the NYPD, there were nine shooting incidents Monday with 15 victims.