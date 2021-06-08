NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a child in Queens.
Three days after 10-year-old Justin Wallace was shot at a relative's home, police believe they've found the gunman — 29-year-old Jovan Young, of Queens.
He was walked out of the 101 Precinct in handcuffs around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
He’s charged with murder in Justin’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Justin’s 29-year-old cousin.
Police say they knew who they were looking for after they tracked him down using the car and gun from the shooting.
CBS2 has been told Young turned himself in to the 101 Precinct on Tuesday evening.
As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, police say surveillance video shows Young firing several rounds into a home on Beach 45th Street on Saturday night.
Justin was struck in the stomach and died a short time later.
The arrest comes on what would have been Justin’s 11th birthday.
Young has one prior arrest from two years ago.
