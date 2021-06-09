NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of 10-year-old Justin Wallace.

Three days after Wallace was shot at a relative’s home, police believe they’ve found the gunman — 29-year-old Jovan Young.

CBS2 was told Young turned himself in to the 101 Precinct on Tuesday evening. He was walked out in handcuffs around 10 p.m.

Young is charged with murder in Wallace’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Wallace’s 29-year-old cousin.

Police said they knew who they were looking for after they tracked him down using the car and gun from the shooting.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, police said surveillance video shows Young firing several rounds into a home on Beach 45th Street on Saturday night.

Wallace was struck in the stomach and died a short time later.

“Laying down, curled up … All I could hear from my son, one at a time, [gasping] then I said, ‘Oh my god.’ Then I started to tap him. I said, ‘Wake up, don’t sleep’ … He’s not supposed to die. He’s too young for that,” Wallace’s father told CBS2 on Sunday.

Young’s arrest comes on what would have been Wallace’s 11th birthday.

Justin Wallace should have turned 11 today. He should have spent today celebrating with his friends and family. If you shoot and kill in New York City, you will be caught. You will be arrested. You will be held accountable. https://t.co/F4mOcCTuIs — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the entire community is still in mourning.

“How can anybody that lives around here not be sad or angry?” neighbor Kristal Middleton said Monday.

Some neighbors found the courage to clean the blood stains off the steps.

“To know that their loved one’s blood is still on the steps, I know they don’t have the strength to clean it up,” Middleton added.

Young has one prior arrest from two years ago.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton contributed to this report.