NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Early voting is underway in New York City’s primaries for key offices including mayor and comptroller. These are first citywide elections with ranked choice voting.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is being used as an early voting site, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

With such a deep pool of mayoral candidates, early voters took advantage of ranked choice voting.

“It was easy. I mean, it wasn’t a surprise. I read all the literature on it so I knew how it’s gonna go. I made all my decisions ahead of time so I didn’t have to think when I got to the polling place,” one voter said.

The Board of Elections has been putting out videos to prepare people for the ballot, explaining that you can now rank up to five candidates. Click here to learn how it works.

“This way you’re looking much more deeply, see we have a very deep candidate pool in New York and you get, really, to evaluate their skills, their credentials, their experiences. And I feel like I’d take any one of these five people,” said another.

In the race for mayor, Eric Adams, Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Kathryn Garcia and Scott Stringer appeared at CBS2’s leading contenders debate on Thursday.

While many New Yorkers haven’t decided who to vote for, they know the issues that are most important to them.

“It’s crime, yes. That’s the most important issue,” said Carol Smith, of Crown Heights.

“Bringing the city back from an economy standpoint and doing something about all the violence in the streets,” said Michael Hollander, of the Upper West Side.

“Safety. My safety, the safety of my wife, grandsons. Without that, what’ve I got?” said Michael Seidman, of the Upper West Side.

Friday night, Garcia, Yang and Wiley spoke about their crime and safety plans at a virtual forum with Harlem’s First Corinthian Baptist Church.

“I would expand the gun suppression division of the NYPD,” Garcia said.

“I would initiate an anti-violence community safety unit of plainclothes officers,” Yang said.

“The issue isn’t whether we need more police officers. It’s how we deploy our policing resources smartly,” Wiley said.

Earlier that day, Adams went after Wiley for refusing to answer during CBS2’s debate whether she would take guns away from police.

“You must give the public safety apparatus the tools they need to keep us safe,” Adams said.

“All I said was what I was gonna do as mayor. First of all, let’s just be clear, of course, we are not taking guns from police officers,” Wiley went on to say.

