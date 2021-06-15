NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 900 people in New York City are being advised to get vaccinated again after receiving expired doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The doses were administered at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square between June 5-10.
ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the shots, apologized for the error.
City health officials say there is no safety risk.
Patients are being contacted to get replacement shots to make sure they are fully protected.