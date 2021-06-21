NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The race to become the next mayor of New York City is in the home stretch.

With early voting over, candidates only have hours left to make their final pitch.

As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports, mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is hoping to spur momentum in his campaign by visiting every borough.

“It’s crunch time everyone. Everything comes down to what happens in the next 36 hours,” Yang said Monday. “Every waking minute between now and when the polls close tomorrow night we have to knock on doors. We have to get out the vote.”

For the first time in a citywide election, ranked choice voting will be used.

In a last-minute push, Yang and Kathryn Garcia campaigned together, asking voters to rank them one and two, in hopes of improving their chances. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the move “overtly opportunistic.”

“No one is over 50%, so that means we’ll go through the ranked choice process and we will all have to learn something we are not good at as New Yorkers – that’s patience,” said Garcia.

Candidate Maya Wiley said she declined joining Yang and Garcia’s coalition.

“The strategy for me has always been to be Maya Wiley. To tell people what I stand for and what I’ll do. Because really the way people rank should be based on who they want and what they want done,” she said.

More than 191,000 New Yorkers cast their ballots during the nine days of early voting, and overwhelming majority in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Polls show violence remains a top issue for voters, a concern that hits home for mayoral front runner Eric Adams. Police are looking for two men wanted for stabbing a campaign volunteer multiple times after a dispute Sunday while canvassing in the Bronx.

WANTED FOR ASSAULT: 6/20/21, at approximately 2:30 P.M., in front of 594 Morris Avenue,@NYPD40Pct, the individual stabbed the male victim several times with a knife and fled the scene, accompanied by another male. Any info call 1800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/QbomlWydT6 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 21, 2021

“Folks have given a false narrative that we don’t want safety in our community, and we do. We want safety and justice,” Adams said. “We want safety and justice. We don’t have to surrender the safety we deserve for the justice we need.”

Each candidate is out making their closing argument to voters, as all eyes across the country are closely watching this election that determines how the city comes back.

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

