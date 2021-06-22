NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Polls are now open for Primary Day in New York City.

There are several races on the ballot, including the city’s next mayor.

For the first time, residents will use ranked choice voting, which could hold up the results.

On Monday, the candidates made their closing arguments in the final push for votes — each taking a different approach.

Maya Wiley rallied with supporters on the steps of the Brooklyn Museum.

“I am moved, because this is the a movement,” she said. “I am moved, because this is a miraculous city, and what makes it miraculous is all around us.”

Eric Adams appeared on a TV program streaming online where he was asked how he would protect the immigrant community.

“I’m going to make sure we go after gun violence and target those who carry illegal guns and using those guns. And I’m going to zero-in on hate crimes,” he said.

Andrew Yang chatted with voters and shook hands on the Upper East Side.

“People tell me all the time we need change, we need new leadership. People don’t want a third term de Blasio, and that’s what’s on the line on Tuesday,” he said.

Despite previously campaign with new ally Kathryn Garcia, the two were split up by what they said was a scheduling issue. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis asked Yang what he would say to people who are critical of their partnership.

“New Yorkers tell me all the time they want leadership that works together, that helps bring people together,” he replied. “I have a hard time seeing getting more people to vote is somehow a bad thing.”

“I am all about getting people out to vote,” said Garcia. “We need a city that works for everyone. I have the track record.”

Earlier, Scott Stringer said he was encouraged by the response.

“That’s the way you get elected mayor – one vote at a time,” he said.

The latest IPSOS mayoral poll has Adams leading with 28%, Yang at 20%, Garcia at 15%, Wiley at 13%, Stringer at 8% and undecided at 6%.

“It could be weeks before we have 100% final result,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

Ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in a citywide election, allowing people to choose candidates in order of preference, instead of picking just one.

The counting will take some time, but first places votes will be announced when polls close Tuesday.

If one candidate surpasses 50% of the vote, they will be declared the winner. That isn’t expected with so many candidates, so the process will likely continue.

According to election officials, the final certified results, including absentee ballots, will be released the week of July 12.

While we may not know the Democratic candidate for some time, we will likely know the Republican winner Tuesday night. There is no ranked choice voting there, since there are only two candidates – Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa.