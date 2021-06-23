CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York’s COVID state of emergency is set to expire Thursday, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will not renew it.

“Because New Yorkers rallied and essential workers rallied. Let’s give everyone a round of applause,” Cuomo said Wednesday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will remain in effect.

“The CDC mask requirement for unvaccinated individuals, public transportation, homeless settings, certain institutions,” the governor added. “Local governments may continue, and I would urge them to continue, to enforce those mask requirements where they are in effect.”

The end of the state of emergency, however, means certain emergency rules will expire.

Among the rules expiring: The ability to get alcoholic beverages to go, which was enacted as a measure to help keep restaurants and bars afloat while indoor dining restrictions were in place.

