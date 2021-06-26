NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers can cool down with a dip in the pool Saturday.
Dozens of outdoor city pools are opening for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Forty-nine outdoor pools, including more than a dozen that recently received makeovers, open Saturday.
A pool in Harlem is one of the “cool pools” with a bright new paint palette, new umbrellas and other games for families.
The Parks Commissioner said the transformation aims to turn the amenity into an all-day destination.
Last year, because of the pandemic, only 15 city pools opened late into the season.
This year, 49 of 53 outdoor locations will be back.
There are also new COVID rules. Social distancing is recommended and face coverings will be required to enter the facility.
Pool capacity will not be limited.
Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
City pools will remain open through Sunday, September 12.
Click here to find one near you.
CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.