NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYC Pride March is back in 2021 as a mostly virtual event Sunday.

There will be some in-person, pop-up events featuring the parade’s famous floats, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

A rainbow of colors will take over city streets Sunday as the LGBTQ community celebrates Pride.

Leading up to Sunday’s annual march, numerous gatherings honored the ongoing movement toward equality, including the Front Runners New York LGBTQ 6K through Central Park on Saturday.

“Hopefully by having races like this, people will get to know us as people, as runners, and see that there’s absolutely no difference,” said Marty Perl.

The first Pride March was held in 1970, a year after the Stonewall riots gave birth to the gay rights movement.

Although the march will be virtual for a second straight year, there will be various pop-up experiences featuring more than 100 local businesses.

PrideFest, a street fair that covers 9th to 13th Streets on 4th Avenue, will make a comeback.

The theme for 2021 is “The Fight Continues,” reflecting on the adversity the community faces on many fronts.

“I know the fifth anniversary of the Pulse massacre in Orlando. So we’re here mourning that, but celebrating what we’re getting to. Also there’s hundreds of anti-trans bills in over 30 states, so we’re still fighting for full equality,” said Gilbert Gaona.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of New York legalizing same-sex marriage.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.