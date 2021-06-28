NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Believe it or not, June is almost over. That means it’s time to look forward to the Fourth of July fireworks.
Last year’s celebrations were scaled down because of the pandemic, but many are expected to return this year.
Here are some of the events around our area:
FRIDAY
- 7:30 p.m. Ceremony honoring killed in action military heroes, followed by fireworks in Woodbridge Township
SATURDAY
- 7:30 p.m. Salute to veterans concerted, followed by fireworks in Town of Hempstead
SUNDAY
- 1-9 p.m. Food truck festival and fireworks at West Orange High School
- Just after sunset in Jersey City, New Jersey
- 9 p.m. at Village of Tarrytown in Westchester County
- 9:25 p.m. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular over the East River
- 9:30 p.m. at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island
- 10 p.m. in Coney Island, Brooklyn