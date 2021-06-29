Heat AdvisorySee Summer Safety Tips, New York City Cooling Center Locations & More
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students in New Jersey will no longer be required to wear masks in the upcoming school year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Murphy said local school districts can make their own mask rules, as long as COVID infection rates remain low. Any student or faculty member who wants to wear a mask will be allowed to do so.

Face coverings will still be required on school buses.

Current plans call for full-time, in-person learning in the fall.

