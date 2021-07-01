NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Health officials warn the contagious Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of new COVID cases in New York City.

The Delta variant is highly infectious, and cases are rising in New York City.

Thursday afternoon, City Council member Mark Levine, who chairs the health committee, tweeted, “Weekly update on variants in NYC shows Delta continuing to rise fast. Now 44.4% of cases, up from 22.7% in prior week. We need to take this seriously. If you are unvaccinated, the time to get your shot is NOW.”

NEW: Weekly update on variants in NYC shows Delta continuing to rise fast. Now 44.4% of cases, up from 22.7% in prior week. We need to take this seriously. If you are unvaccinated, the time to get your shot is NOW. pic.twitter.com/iYVoe1eD9M — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) July 1, 2021

Even though it is believed to be the most transmissible variant yet and poses a danger for unvaccinated people and immunocompromised people, research shows if you’ve completed a two-shot vaccination, you are likely sufficiently guarded against severe infection.

“The good news is that all of the present vaccines should cover the Delta variant … Yet another reason to get vaccinated,” CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez said.

The Delta variant has spread to at least 85 countries.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In New York City, about 60% of adult residents and about 51% of all residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warns that there could be a spikes in any community where vaccination rates are low.

“Approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the southeast and midwest, are our most vulnerable,” she said.

COVID VACCINE

Some New Yorkers are concerned about the variant’s rise in the city.

“Definitely concerned just because we don’t know enough. I am fully vaccinated, but yeah, it is scary to think that we might be going back into a lockdown,” Upper West Side resident Apik Zorian said.

“They’re monitoring it, so fingers crossed. I’m hopeful we don’t have to go backwards in terms of the virus and lockdowns and everything,” Upper West Side resident Jonathan Maas said.

For the unvaccinated, the urgent plea is to get those shots and wear masks in the meantime.