NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing the MTA and state leaders to get moving on congestion pricing.
The state Legislature agreed New York City could implement congestion pricing in 2019.
Drivers would be charged a toll to enter Manhattan's Central Business District below 60th Street, but the mayor says the MTA board in charge of rolling out the plan has not even been formed yet.
Thursday, the mayor nominated city finance commissioner Sherif Soliman to serve on the six-member Traffic Mobility Review Board.
"I'm urging the MTA today, today, ensure everyone who needs to be named to that board is named and convene a meeting immediately," de Blasio said.
In a statement, the MTA said it’s working hard to implement congestion pricing as soon as possible, adding, “It’s important to remmeber the project was delayed 20 months by the previous federal administration.”