NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State has reached a more than $86 million settlement with four utilities for failures during emergencies.
That includes their responses to Tropical Storm Isaias in 2020.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Con Edison, Orange and Rockland Utilities, Central Hudson Gas & Electric, and Frontier Communications will pay the settlement for failure to prepare for and respond to emergencies.
The governor says utility companies are required to develop storm response plans and enhance communication and coordination with local governments.